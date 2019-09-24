The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, on Tuesday felicitated with Mr Agboola Ajayi, the Deputy Governor of the state, as he clocks 51.

Mr Ade Adetimehin, the state Chairman of APC, described the dep. governor as a dependable and reliable person in the current administration of the state.

Adetimehin said this in a congratulatory message to Ajayi signed by the state’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaye, in Akure.

Ajayi clocked 51 years old on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Adetimehin added that the deputy governor was a good, consummate administrator cum politician.

He said the contributions of Ajayi to the political development of the state was monumental.

The party chairman noted that the synergy between Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, was unparalleled, urging them to sustain it.

Adetimehin, therefore, prayed that God would continue to preserve the deputy governor, and equip him with all he would require, to further make his mark in the development of the state and Nigeria.