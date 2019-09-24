No fewer than 100 rural women across the Niger Delta on Tuesday received starter packs distributed by the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) to enable them to become self-reliant.

The beneficiaries, who were given the items in Warri, Delta, are the first batch among 400 rural women to be empowered in the fishery sector.

The fishing and safety materials distributed to the women included eight Yamaha outboard engines, fishing nets, fishing hooks, life jackets, life rings, and fire buckets.

The Coordinator, PAP, Prof. Charles Dokubo, while commissioning the starter packs for distribution, expressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to uplifting the lives of rural women in the Niger Delta region.

Represented by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Murphy Ganagana, Dokubo said that training and empowerment of beneficiaries of the Amnesty programme would be boosted to fast-track achievement of the objectives for which the Programme was initiated.

“We are doing a lot to ensure the sustenance of peace and development of Niger Delta. The flag-off of the empowerment of rural women in fishing that we are witnessing today is tailored towards actualising our objectives.

“Training and empowerment of beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme will be pursued vigorously in the days ahead so that Mr President will realise his dream for the Niger Delta.”

He, however, warned the beneficiaries against selling the items, but to put them into judicious use for the benefit of their families and communities.

Earlier, Mr Fetimi Samson, the Chairman of Innotek Royal Service Limited, described the empowerment as the first of its kind since the inception of the Amnesty Programme.

Samson noted that the items would help the beneficiaries improve on their livelihood, make them professionals in their trade and achieve food security, among other gains.

“You will agree with me that when you empower women, you are empowering a nation.

“It is worthy of note that deforestation and distortion of our ecosystem is gradually becoming a thing of the past.

“Even as we have moved over to the next level of production of fibre boats which is a major achievement of the Amnesty Programme under the amiable leadership of Prof. Charles Dokubo”.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Baby Lelekumo, who hails from Egbema in Delta, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for empowering Niger Delta women through the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

She also commended Dokubo for his commitment to uplifting the Niger Delta, saying that whosoever blessed a woman blessed a nation.