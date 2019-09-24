Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed FIFA event at the Teatro all Scala in Milan, Italy on Monday night, during which FIFA crowned Barcelona forward Lionel Messi as the best player for 2019.

The striker later uploaded on Instagram a photograph that shows him and his son engrossed with some reading.

Along with the photograph came a motivational message in Portuguese, directed to his 184 million fans and most probably FIFA.

“Patience and persistence are two characteristics that differentiate the professional from the amateur. Everything that is big today has started small.

“You can’t do everything, but do everything you can to make your dreams come true. And keep in mind that after night always comes dawn. LR”.

The message already attracted 4.5million likes by midnight, with some fans telling Ronaldo: ‘You are champ, “you are the greatest of all time”.