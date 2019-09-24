Eight newborns died in a huge fire that broke out at the maternity unit of an Algerian hospital on Tuesday, the civil defence authority said.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at the hospital in Oued Souf, an area 700 kilometres south east of the capital Algiers, according to the authority.

The babies died of burns or smoke inhalation, it said, adding that 11 other infants and 65 people, including 37 women, were rescued.

Prime Minister Noureddine Badawi ordered an investigation be opened immediately and for officials from the Minister of Health to visit the site.

The fire was extinguished at 4am local time (3:00 GMT), the Civil Protection Department said, adding that 37 women and 28 hospital staff were rescued. The bodies of three of the babies have been located however five remain missing.

Though there has been no official report on the cause of the fire, local media reported that it was due to an electrical malfunction.

In 2018, a huge fire ripped through the same hospital, causing damage to large parts of it.