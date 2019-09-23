Former Aviation Minister and Peoples Democratic Party’s chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the Senior Pastor and founder, Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare’s dream of taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

According to Bakare, in a viral video, while Buhari is number 15, he would be the 16th president of Nigeria. He also said he was born for that purpose to be president.

The controversial pastor said God had prepared him for this job for more than 30 years.

In his reaction, Fani-Kayode disagreed with the clergyman and also lambasted him for supporting President Buhari.

In his tweet, Fani-Kayode also said Buhari is not leading the country to the Promise Land.

“If you say Buhari is Moses and you are Joshua that will succeed him then something is wrong. Buhari is NOT Moses and NO-ONE that endorses his vicious, divisive and sectional policies can be described as Joshua. He is NOT leading us to the Promise Land, he is leading us to HELL!”

If you say Buhari is Moses and you are Joshua that will succeed him then something is wrong. Buhari is NOT Moses and NO-ONE that endorses his vicious, divisive and sectional policies can be described as Joshua. He is NOT leading us to the Promise Land, he is leading us to HELL! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 23, 2019