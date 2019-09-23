The journey through Africa with an hour-long captivating documentary is out, as “Beyoncé Presents: Making ”The Lion King: The Gift” album and all the hard work that went into her “love letter to Africa.”, aired on ABC.

The project featured the very best of talent on the continent – Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Tekno, Shatta Wale, Wizkid, Mr. Eazi, Busiswah, and Moonchild Sanelly.

Beyonce shows off her family: Jay-Z and their children, Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter. Blue Ivy displayed her singing skills while recording “Brown Skin Girl,”. Check on it.