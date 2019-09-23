The final Thomas Cook flight has arrived at Britain’s Manchester airport from the U.S., carrying visibly emotional passengers and airline staff.

Passengers shout ‘good luck’ as last ever Thomas Cook flight touches down on the runway. They also told Sky News they comforted the crew, who face possible redundancy, and held a “whip-round” for them on board the plane.

“There was sympathy for the staff on board – there was a collection for staff, who were emotional,” passenger Gary Bell tells the broadcaster.

The crew were “doing their job very well, but they were very very upset – they had to keep disappearing. They had a lot of cuddles off us,” another passenger, Donna Carslaw said.

Britain began its “largest-ever peacetime repatriation” on Monday as tour operator Thomas Cook collapsed and entered liquidation, a move that has left thousands of holidaymakers stranded.

Thomas Cook announced that all group companies had ceased trading after last-minute talks between company representatives and major shareholders and creditors failed to secure additional funds.

The firm, marketed as the world’s oldest tour operator, had sought 200 million pounds (250 million dollars) to fund “a seasonal standby facility” in addition to a previously announced 900-million-pound injection of new capital.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said she was “really sorry” to hear about the collapse.