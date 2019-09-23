“Love is War”, one of Nollywood’s most anticipated films for 2019, premiered last night with a huge turn out and support from family, fans and friends.

The Omoni Oboli directed movie which will be out in cinemas from September 27, stars actors like: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Toke Makinwa, Jide Kosoko, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Manuel, Shaffy Bello, Femi Branch, Uzo Osimkpa, Yomi Black, Damilare Kuku and William Benson.

‘Love is War’ premiere held at the Filmhouse Cinema in Lekki and Omoni Oboli, Ade Laoye, Diana Yekini, Bolanle Olukanni, Inidima Okojie, Sharon Ooja, Damilare Kuku, Mercy Aigbe, Toke Makinwa, Tope Tedela, Alex Ekubo were all in attendance.

Written by Chinaza Onuzo, ‘Love is War’ which is a comedy drama about a married couple (Omoni Oboli & RMD) who run against each other for Governorship in the same state teaches love, ambition, family and following your dreams. See photos below.