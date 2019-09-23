Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has mourned the demise of Oba Idowu Oniru, the Oniru of Iru land who died at the age of 82.

The 82 year-old king died on Monday.

Sanwo-Olu, reacting to Oniru’s death on his twitter handle, commiserated with the family.

He said his service to the state and country at large would remain his enduring legacy.

He wrote: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos, I commiserate with the Oniru Royal Family on the transition of HRH Oba Idowu Oniru who joined his forebears. His service to the state and country at large will remain his enduring legacy. Adieu.”

However, according to Yoruba culture, the death of a monarch is not always announced until after some rites are performed.

Some of his famous children are Adesegun Oniru, a former commissioner for water infrastructure in Lagos and Tolulope Oniru, the radio presenter popularly known as Toolz.

Oba Oniru succeeded his father in 1995, following a compromise and a legal battle by other ruling houses.