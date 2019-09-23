Celebrity couple Peter Okoye and wife Lola Okoye are proud parents today, as their son Cameron Okoye hits the big 11. The couple showered their son with all the love his heart can hold.

Peter shared lovely photos of his boy and wrote:

Dear Son,

you’re our greatest blessing. May your birthday and all your tomorrows be blessed with everything good in life🙏🏽

I am so proud of the man you’re growing up to be🥰🤗 I love you son. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @cameronokoye10 🎂🍾🎉🎊🎁🎂🎉🎊🍾🎂🎉🎁🎊🎂🎁🎊🎉🎂🍾

Cameron’s mum Lola Okoye also penned some sweet words:

My darling son Cameron, Happy 11th Birthday! My prince is 11! Wow. I am so proud of you my love. May the Almighty God continue to guide and protect you. May you never lack, may you continue to go from glory to glory and from strength to strength in Jesus Name. You are so gentle and kind; never let anyone take that quality away from you. You are the best big brother to your sister and an amazing son to us. I love you to the moon and beyond. I wish you God’s love, long life, good health, wisdom, unconditional love and prosperity. My one and only Mr. Intelligent. My heartbeat. We celebrate you today and everyday. (Swipe left)🎁🎁🎊🎉🥰🥰🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤❤💙💙💙🤗🤗🤗🔥🔥🎂🎂🍰🍹🍩🍬🍭🍿🍿😁😁😁👍👍⚽️⚽️🎮🎮🎮🎈🎈🎈 #libra #myson #mylove #cameronjaydenokoye #alionasbrother #myheartbeat #birthdayboy #myfootballer #godspet #blessed #myprince #sept23rd #kindsoul #humble #cultured #myhero @cameronokoye10