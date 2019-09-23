The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Borno Command, said it has arrested a 46-year-old man, Mohammed Pantami, for alleged defilement of his 15-year-old daughter.

The Commandant of the Corps, Abdullahi Ibrahim, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Maiduguri. He said that the suspect was arrested on Aug. 29 at Bulabulin-Allajeri area in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

Ibrahim said that an elderly woman assisted the victim and reported the matter to the command after the suspect severally had canal knowledge of her. He added that preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect had been sleeping with the girl for the past year.

“The suspect, who is married to two wives, often sneaks into the victim’s room while she is asleep and forces himself on her. The victim said that the suspect had first forced himself on her when she was 14-years and continued to do so until his arrest. The suspect threatened to harm the victim if she told anyone about his sexual escapade,” Ibrahim said.

He said that in spite of the victim`s horrible experience, she remained silent for the past year.

Ibrahim added that investigations into the case were in progress while the suspect would soon be arraigned in court.