The people of the Magama Local Government Area of Niger have appealed to the state government to prevail on the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to restore power supply to the area.

The community leaders in Salka said that the entire local government area has been without electricity for one year now.

Alhaji Abubakar Abara, village Head of Salka described the situation as unfortunate, saying that it has crippled socio-economic activities.

“It is unfortunate that the AEDC has forgotten that Magama local government area still exists in Niger state. We have been in darkness for a year now and this situation has paralysed our economic activities. I use this medium to appeal to Niger State Government to please call on the AEDC to restore electricity in Magama local government area,” he said.

Abara said that the AEDC has not given any reason for the power outage in the area. He also called on the Senator representing the zone, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi and the State Assembly members of the area to ensure that power supply was restored in the area.

Another community leader, Alhaji Sani Aliyu, Danmasanin Salka,said that various women farmers cooperatives who depend on electricity have since stopped their businesses.