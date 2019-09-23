The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday called on Anambra State Government to urgently reopen the state Polytechnic, Mgbakwu shut down last week following a protest by the students.

Mr Anthony Ojiaku, the National Director of Sports, NANS, who read the text of their address by the association in Awka, said keeping the students out of campus had obvious negative implications.

“The Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, should in his wisdom consider the plights of these students and reopen the institution for academic activities as continuous closure of the school may expose these students to vices,” he said.

Ojiaku said that experience had shown that some students were lured into vices like armed robbery and prostitution because their school were closed down.

The NANS official added that the students of Anambra Polytechnic Mgbakwu did not do anything wrong by staging a protest to Government House, Awka.

“That the local body of NANS guided by security men staged a peaceful protest calling on Government to step up action on accreditation of some courses as well as the construction of the road leading to the Polytechnic should not be a punishment,” he said.

Ojiaku noted that some students of Anambra State Polytechnic Mgbakwu were already experiencing frustration because of non-accreditation of their courses.

The unionist, who expressed reservation on the poor treatment of the polytechnic students on the day of the protest by Anambra State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, called on Obiano to sanction the commissioner.

Ojiaku equally appealed to the management of the polytechnic not to victimise any student for involvement in the protest.

Mr Innocent Ikegbunam, Students Union Government, (SUG) President, Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu, said all courses in the Engineering Faculty and a number of other departments had yet to be accredited.

Ikegbunam said it was for this reason the students marched to the Government House on Sept. 17, but regretted that hours later the school was shut down.

He used the medium to advise his fellow students to be of good conduct while the closure lasted, adding that indulging in vices would only spoil their future.