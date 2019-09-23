Barcelona and Argentine great, Lionel Messi has been crowned TheBest FIFA Men’s Player 2019, beating UEFA’s best player Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the ceremony at Teatro all Scala in Milan, Italy, Jurgen Van Klopp was named men’s best coach, while Jill Ellis got the trophy as women’s coach.

Silvia Grecco was Winner of the FIFA Fan Award 2019. FIFA best female keeper was Sari van Veenendaal, keeper of the Dutch national team

FIFA Fairplay award: coach Marcelo Bielsa and championship club, Leeds United for their actions v Aston Villa in The Championship last season.