Multiple reports indicate that Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru, the paramount ruler of Oniruland has gone to join his ancestors.

The 82 year-old king died today.

There has been no official confirmation from his palace and his children.

According to Yoruba culture, the death of a monarch is not always announced until after some rites are performed.

Some of his famous children are Adesegun Oniru, a former commissioner for water infrastructure in Lagos and Tolulope Oniru, the radio presenter popularly known as Toolz.

Oba Oniru succeeded his father in 1995, following a compromise and a legal battle by other ruling houses.

He was born on 6 September, 1947, the 12th of the 15 children of the long-reigning Oba Yesufu Oniru, who died at the age 120 in 1984.

The newly departed Oba attended St David’s Primary School and Araromi Baptist School on Lagos Island and then went to Eko Boys High School for his secondary education.

In 1965, he left Nigeria to study civil engineering at the British Institute of Engineering Technology in Slough. He returned to Nigeria in 1968, to join his father run the family business.

Under his reign Iruland grew to become Nigeria’s most valued real estate.