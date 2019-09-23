By Akin Kuponiyi

The Lagos State new legal year begins on Monday with church and mosque services held simultaneously.

Thereafter other legal activities will take place at the Lagos High Court, Igbosere.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Attorney General of the state, Moyosore Onigbanjo and the newly appointed Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kazeem Alogba, are expected to be in attendance.

In another development, the Federal High Court will officially start sitting today after about two months vacation, having marked their new legal year last week Monday in Abuja.

The court will list and assign new cases that have been filed during vacation.