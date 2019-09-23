The Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Mr Hakeem Busari, on Monday, reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police to the protection of the rights of every Nigerian, especially women and children.

Busari made the promise when the Kogi Chairperson of Nigeria Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ), Mrs Ann Olurinde, visited his office at the Police Command Headquarters, Lokoja.

He said that the Police would continue to take the issue of violence against women seriously, adding that the Force also encouraged women to always support themselves during elections.

“Our agitations are very right. We need to do a lot more to give women the courage to come out and compete with men.

“Women associations need to team up to become one,” he said.

The Kogi NAWOJ chairperson, Mrs Ann Olurinde, said that the aim of the visit was to solicit support from the police.

“Women face discrimination and some cultural belief that trends to dehumanise the female gender, while children suffer cases of hard labour violence and many others.

“Over the years, the perpetrators go unpunished leaving the victims with scares of the act and the trauma they go through.

“It is our desire and belief that partnering with your good office, the police, we would be able to achieve our objective in securing the lives of women and children in the state,” she said.

Olurinde, who thanked the commissioner for taking time to receive her, expressed optimism that the visit would forge an opportunity for reducing violence against women and children.