Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Mrs. Rosemary Osikoya, has urged civil servants in the state to be diligent in their duties.

Osikoya advised on a ‘send-off’ programme on Monday in Lokoja, organised for two outgoing executive directors in the ministry who would be retiring from active service. She also urged them to aim for higher productivity that would exceed the expectations of their employer.

The retirees are Mr. Michael Ejiga Ojogbane, the acting Executive Director, Agency for Adult and Non-Formal Education (ANFE), and Mrs. Bosede Agnes Akpata, the acting Executive Director, Science Technology and Technical Education Board (STTEB).

Osikoya commended the duo for their commitment to duty and immense contribution to the development of the education sector in the state, saying they deserved to be celebrated.

”We must celebrate the people who have given their best while in active service; whatever position we find ourselves, we must see it as an opportunity given by the grace of God to serve. We must leave good legacies behind us. As a sector, we are celebrating your achievements and for making remarkable impacts in the ministry and the state at large,” she said.

The commissioner specially eulogised Mrs. Akpata for her tireless efforts and commitment to duty, saying she had rekindled her hope in the future of the state civil servants.

”I thank you for demonstrating good virtue that will be emulated by all. I thank you for delivering your best and for supporting the Government of Gov. Yahaya Bello,” she said.

She, however, enjoined the outgoing directors to continue to explore and seek for knowledge, saying ”education and learning is a continuum; when you stop learning, you start dying”. She noted that the ministry would need their regular support especially in the area of guidance and counseling of younger generations from time to time.

The commissioner advised those still in active service to be diligent in their work and always give their best to move the ministry and the state to greater heights.

”Diligence is necessary for seizing opportunities; we must let our impacts be felt in the life of the people we are leaving behind. We must leave a good legacy behind us,” she restated.

In their vote of thanks, the two celebrants, thanked God for sustaining them, while appreciating the commissioner and the state governor for allowing them to serve in their respective positions.

Ojogbane and Akpata, both promised to give their best in terms of guidance and counseling whenever such services were needed by the ministry.