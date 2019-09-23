Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp has been named best FIFA Men’s coach.

He beat two other finalists Pep Guardiola of Manchester City and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham Hotspur to clinch the award at the ceremony in Teatro all Scala in Milan, Italy.

Daniel Zsori won the Puskas Award, beating Lionel Messi, Juan Fernando Quintero.

The Best FIFA Football Awards on Monday, are just like the UEFA Awards, with the trio of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk are up for The Best Men’s Player award. The Dutch Liverpool defender had won the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year 2018/19.

For The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

For The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe

For The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino

For The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Jill Ellis, Sarina Wiegman, Phil Neville

For The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker, Ederson, Marc-Andre ter Stegen

For The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Sari van Veenendaal, Christiane Endler, Hedvig Lindahl

For FIFA Puskas Award: Lionel Messi, Juan Fernando Quintero, Daniel Zsori