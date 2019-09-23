Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved payment of N30,000 minimum wage effective from September 2019.
With this development, Kebbi State becomes the first in the country to implement the new minimum wage.
Monday, September 23, 2019 6:33 pm
