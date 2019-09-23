HBO’s “Game of Thrones” made television history at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, winning for best drama series and tying the record for the most wins in that prestigious category with predecessors like “The West Wing,” “L.A. Law,” “Mad Men” and “Hill Street Blues.”

The sprawling fantasy series, which had its finale in May after eight seasons of blood and intrigue, won 12 Emmys for its swan-song season, adding to its record total for the most wins of any television drama ever.

The night was also huge for Amazon, which won the best comedy award thanks to “Fleabag,” a series that grew out of a 2014 one-woman show by its creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Waller-Bridge won three Emmys on the night, including for best actress in a comedy, a win that came as an upset. The much-decorated Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the star of “Veep,” failed to win that award for the first time in the show’s seven seasons. Waller-Bridge also won in the category of best writing for a comedy series.

“Well, this is just getting ridiculous,” Waller-Bridge said, laughing, after taking center stage at the Microsoft Theater to accept her third Emmy on the night, the award for best comedy series.

She has said that the show’s second season would be its last — and seemed to be sticking with her decision to end it. “To be honest, this feels like the most beautiful way to say goodbye,” she said after the ceremony, when asked if her Emmy success would make her reconsider.

As if to emphasize Amazon’s strong performance, even Alexa made an appearance, announcing the name of the nominees for best actress in a comedy as part of a bit put on by Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, who were presenters.

Last year’s winner for best comedy was also from Amazon, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” a show that won two awards on Sunday, with Alex Borstein winning for best supporting actress and Tony Shalhoub taking the prize for best supporting actor.

In keeping with Emmy tradition, HBO had a strong night over all, taking three of the top series awards, including a victory for a frequent winner, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” as the year’s best talk show. The network also won in the category of best limited series for “Chernobyl,” which won 10 awards altogether.

For his work on “Game of Thrones,” Peter Dinklage won — for the fourth time — the award for best supporting actor in a drama. In his acceptance speech, he paid tribute to the show’s top producers, David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

“Dave and Dan, we literally walked through fire and ice for you,” Dinklage said. “And I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

HBO has undergone executive-suite changes since last year’s Emmys: Richard Plepler, the network’s former chief executive, stepped down in February. He was thanked by Weiss and Benioff, as well as by Oliver and by Jesse Armstrong, the creator of the corporate drama “Succession,” who won in a writing category.

The night also represented something of a defeat for Netflix, which went away empty-handed in the biggest categories.

It was the seventh consecutive year that Netflix was nominated for best drama — this time for “Bodyguard” and “Ozark” — and failed to win. Likewise, Netflix has never won in the best comedy category in six tries.

The full list of Emmy winners can be read below.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman — Ozark

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Kit Harington — Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul

Billy Porter — Pose

Milo Ventimiglia —This Is Us

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Emilia Clarke — Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer — Killing Eve

Viola Davis — How to Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney — Ozark

Mandy Moore — This Is Us

Sandra Oh — Killing Eve

Robin Wright — House of Cards

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jonathan Banks — Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito — Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen — Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage — Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly — House of Cards

Chris Sullivan — This Is Us

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gwendoline Christie — Game of Thrones

Lena Headey — Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner — Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams — Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw — Killing Eve

Julia Garner — Ozark

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Game Of Thrones — “The Iron Throne,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Game Of Thrones — “The Last Of The Starks,” David Nutter

Game Of Thrones — “The Long Night” Miguel Sapochnik

The Handmaid’s Tale — “Holly,” Daina Reid

Killing Eve — “Desperate Times,” Lisa Brühlmann

Ozark — “Reparations,” Jason Bateman

Succession — “Celebration,” Adam McKay

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul — “Winner,” Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz

Bodyguard — “Episode 1,” Jed Mercurio

Game Of Thrones — “The Iron Throne,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

The Handmaid’s Tale — “Holly,” Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder

Killing Eve — “Nice And Neat,” Emerald Fennell

Succession — “Nobody Is Ever Missing,” Jesse Armstrong

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson — Black-ish

Don Cheadle — Black Monday

Ted Danson — The Good Place

Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader — Barry

Eugene Levy — Schitt’s Creek

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate — Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus — Veep

Natasha Lyonne — Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara — Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Fleabag

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Stephen Root — Barry

Henry Winkler — Barry

Anthony Carrigan — Barry

Alan Arkin — The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale — Veep

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Sarah Goldberg — Barry

Sian Clifford — Fleabag

Olivia Colman — Fleabag

Betty Gilpin — GLOW

Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky — Veep

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Barry — “The Audition,” Alec Berg

Barry — “ronny/lily,” Bill Hader

The Big Bang Theory — “The Stockholm Syndrome,” Mark Cendrowski

Fleabag — “Episode 1,” Harry Bradbeer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — “All Alone,” Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — “We’re Going To The Catskills!” Daniel Palladino

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Barry — “ronny/lily,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader

Fleabag — “Episode 1,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The Good Place — “Janet(s),” Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan

PEN15 — “Anna Ishii-Peters,” Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle

Russian Doll — “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler

Russian Doll — “A Warm Body,” Allison Silverman

Veep — “Veep,” David Mandel

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Mahershala Ali — True Detective

Benicio Del Toro — Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant — A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris — Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome — When They See Us

Sam Rockwell — Fosse/Verdon

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Amy Adams — Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette — Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis — When They See us

Joey King — The Act

Niecy Nash — When They See Us

Michelle Williams— Fosse/Verdon

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Ben Whishaw — A Very English Scandal

Stellan Skarsgard — Chernobyl

Paul Dano — Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo — When They See Us

Michael K. Williams — When They See Us

Asante Blackk — When They See Us

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Emily Watson — Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley — Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson — Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette — The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake — When They See Us

Vera Farmiga — When They See Us

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Chernobyl — Johan Renck

Escape At Dannemora — Ben Stiller

Fosse/Verdon — “Glory,” Jessica Yu

Fosse/Verdon — “Who’s Got The Pain,” Thomas Kail

A Very English Scandal — Stephen Frears

When They See Us — Ava DuVernay

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Chernobyl — Craig Mazin

Escape At Dannemora — “Episode 6,” Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl

Escape At Dannemora — “Episode 7,” Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin

Fosse/Verdon — “Providence,”Steven Levenson and Joey Fields

A Very English Scandal — Russell T. Davies

When They See Us — “Part Four,” Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show

Full Frontal

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Documentary Now! — “Waiting For The Artist,” Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas

Drunk History — “Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?” Derek Waters

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — “Psychics,” Paul Pennolino

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — “Live Midterm Election Show,” Jim Hoskinson

Saturday Night Live — “Host : Adam Sandler,” Don Roy King

Who Is America? — “Episode 102,” Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Documentary Now!

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live