Bandits, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, have reportedly kidnapped 14 bus passengers, including the driver, along Otan/Imesi-Ile road in Osun.

All the eighteen occupants of the bus were initially, but four of them escaped. Police said they were rescued by their men.

NAN reported that the kidnapping was carried out following a tip-off from one of the occupants in the bus, who disguised as a passenger.

The driver and occupants of the commercial bus, who were said to be travelling from Osogbo to Abuja, were kidnapped by the bandits at Ajeoku Junction, Otanle\Imesile expressway on Sunday night.

The passengers were said to have been whisked to the forest and no contacts have been made with the family members of the victims.

Osun Police Public Relations Officer, Folashade Odoro, said the total number of the victims could not be ascertained yet.

“For now, we cannot confirm the number of people, who were kidnapped until we get feed back from our officers.

“But I can tell you that we are on top of the situation and all the kidnapped persons will be rescued,” Odoro said.

The PPRO, however, in a text message later sent to NAN, confirmed that four of the victims had been rescued as at the time of filing in this report.

Odoro called on the people of the state to pomptly report any suspected movement to the police.