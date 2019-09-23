Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, disclosed that the former President Robert Mugabe died of advanced cancer and had already been taken off chemotherapy.

Mnangagwa, who is in the United States for the 74th session of the UN General Assembly told supporters of the ruling party ZANU-PF in New York that Mugabe had to be taken off the chemotherapy because it was no longer effective.

Mugabe died in Singapore on Sept. 6, and his body was brought home on Sept. 11, 2019.

A funeral service attended by regional leaders was held at the National Heroes Acre on Sept. 14, now lying in state at his home in Harare while a mausoleum was built for him at the national shrine.