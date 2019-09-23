The Head Office of Unity Bank in Victoria Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria was gutted by fire on Monday morning,

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, fire services and other stakeholders responded to the fire.

The situation was later brought under control after LASEMA officials, fire services and others battled to save the bank.

Director-General, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu told PM News that the cause of the fire incident was yet to be ascertained.

“LASEMA, Fire Service and other Stakeholders have intervened and have brought the situation under control,” he said.

Images and videos on twitter saw the bank being gutted by fire as people in the building had to be evacuated.

