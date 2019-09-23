Former Governor Ibrahim Idris has rejected his appointment as the chairman of the Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement released by the former governor’s media office, Idris said he was not consulted before he was appointed Chairman of the campaign council.

According to the former governor, there was no correspondence, formally or informally, informing him of the appointment. Idris stated that he learnt about his appointment on the pages of the social media.

He argued that the leadership of PDP should have reached out to all stakeholders of the party before taking such crucial decision that will lead the party to victory instead of the haphazard approach that can cause the party needless embarrassment.

According to the former Governor, a lot of issues arising from the primary election are still unresolved as the aggrieved parties are in court to seek redress.

The ex-governor stated that he is out of the country on vacation and will not return any time soon. He wondered why the party did not seek his confirmation before going to the press, announcing his appointment to chair the campaign council.

He asked to be excused just as he wished the campaign council well.

In the announcement by the PDP on 21 September, Idris was to head the council, with Senator Tunde Ogbeha who represented the Kogi West senatorial district from 1999-2007, serving as deputy chairman.

Badamasuyi Abdulrahaman will serve as secretary.

Senator Dino Melaye was initially announced as the chairman of the council.

But he turned the offer down.