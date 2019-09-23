Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat to Burkina Faso in the first-leg qualifier of the 2020 Championship for African Nations (CHAN) at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

Stephanne Yannick Pognongo scored a 94th minute goal to seal victory for the visitors.

The Ghanaian side failed to find goals in the entire duration of the game despite creating numerous good chances.

The skipper of the Black Stars ‘B’ Shafiu Mumuni attributed the loss to bad luck.

“I will admit it was hard luck which caused us. We did everything to score a goal but we did a little mistake which caused us that goal,” he said after the match.

Ghana will be hoping for a positive result when the two teams meet for the return leg in Ouagadougou on Oct. 18, where the aggregate winners will book a place in the 2020 CHAN competition to be hosted by Cameroon.

The CHAN is a biennial football tournament, which is organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), strictly for African players featuring in their domestic leagues.

Ghana has not participated in the CHAN tournament since 2014.