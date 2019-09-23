Britain is no more in doubt about the culprit in the attack of Saudi oil facilities on 14 September.Prime Minister Boris Johnson today blamed Iran for the attacks, ahead of a meeting with the country’s president, Hassan Rouhani.

Mr Johnson said there was a “very high degree of probability” Iran was behind the drone and missile attacks on two oil facilities, which Tehran denies.

The prime minister declined to rule out military intervention and said sanctions were also a possibility.

The US, which also blames Iran, is sending more troops to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has also accused Iran of carrying out the 14 September attacks, in which 18 drones and seven cruise missiles hit an oil field and processing facility.

