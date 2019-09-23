The Nigerian Army says the Operation Positive Identification (OPPI) in the North East has started yielding positive results with the arrest of five key terrorists suppliers and fighters.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Col. Ado Isa, disclosed this on Monday.

Isa said that the troops of OPLD had intensified searching for and arresting of all suspected criminal elements that were currently roaming parts of the North East.

He said that the Theatre Command had enjoined members of the public to always carry valid means of identification such as National Identification Card when moving or passing through Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

Isa said the operation was based on credible information that some of the fleeing criminals were hibernating in some towns and villages of Borno and Yobe States in particular and North East in general.

“Troops are directed to strictly check legitimate means of identification such as National Identification Card, Voters Registration Card, Drivers’ License and International Passports or other valid official identification before allowing such person passage.

“Consequently, the operation is seriously ongoing across the region and five key terrorist logistics suppliers and fighters have so far been apprehended.

“Members of the public are requested to cooperate with the troops by moving along with valid identification cards and present same to the troops in the efforts to rid the North-East zone of criminals fleeing for safety,” he said.