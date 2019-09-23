Abia House of Assembly on Monday commenced the screening of the 24 commissioner-nominees sent to it by Gov. Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.

The screening which took place at the assembly complex in Umuahia was the first legislative duty by the seventh assembly after its annual recess.

The assembly proceeded on its annual recess on July 16, shortly after its inauguration on June 10.

The nine nominees screened on Monday included Mr Gabriel Onyendilefu, former Account-General of the state from Isiala Ngwa South council area, Chief Emma Nwabuko (Umuahia North) and Mrs Love Adimogha (Bende South).

Others are the former Commissioner for Environment, Dr Aham Uko (Umuahia North), Ezekwesili Ananaba (Ugwunabo) and Dr Solomon Ogunji (Obingwa).

The assembly, however, extended their legislative privileges to former legislators, who were asked to take a bow and leave.

They included Mr Kalu Uduma from (Ohafia), MrTheophilus Ugbaja (Ikwuano) and Mr Chijioke Madumere (Umuahia North).

The Speaker, Mr Chinedum Orji, told the commissioners-designate to await further directives from the house.

The house adjourned sitting to Tuesday, Sept. 24 to continue with the screening.