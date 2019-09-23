Four kidnapped leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) at the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH), Igboora, regained freedom in the late hours of Saturday.

Opadijo Oluyide, the ASUP Chairman, his Secretary, Gbenga Alayande, two other officials of the union as well as a female passenger were kidnapped on Thursday night while returning from Saki.

The union leaders had attended a meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of unions in the six Oyo State-owned tertiary institutions at Oke-Ogun Polytechnic in Saki.

Olugbenga Fadeyi, spokesman of the State Police Command said the abductors released the union leaders as a result of the heat from the Force.

“This rescue, personally coordinated by CP Shina Olukolu, consequently yielded results as their captors felt they can no longer have a safe haven to continue to hold on to them since the heat from the Police was becoming unbearable.

“This led to their release in the evening of Saturday, Sept. 21, unhurt and they have since been reunited with their various family members,” the statement said.

It said that Olukolu had relocated his office with all the police tactical teams to the area immediately he got wind of the incidence.

“The release is due largely to the concerted efforts jointly carried out by the Commissioner and the tactical police teams of the command and the Commissioner of Police, F-SARS.

“Others are Ogun State Command SARS, AKS, vigilante, hunters, and other quasi civilian security outfits in the surrounding communities as well as the Obas, chief, and youths of the area,” Fadeyi said in the statement.

The command expressed its appreciation to the Inspector General of Police, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, traditional and political leaders and others stakeholders for their patience and understanding while the unfortunate ordeal of the victims lasted.

Fadeyi, however, advised members of the public to be wary of the hoodlums in their midst who carry out the dastardly acts while transiting on the highways at anytime of the day.

He drew the attention of the public to the possibility of increase in crime rate often associated with the festive season, especially as the Yuletide season was fast approaching.

The command’s spokesperson reiterated the command’s resolve to continue to rejig the security architecture for maximum protection of lives and property.

He also warned criminal elements to relocate from Oyo State, saying the command was ready to confront any individual or criminal gang bent on disturbing the peace and tranquility enjoyed bythe people of the state.

Fadeyi appealed to the people to continue to support, cooperate, assist and synergise with the police, particularly on the provision of timely credible information to enable it serve the people better.