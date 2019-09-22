By Gbenro Adesina

The University of Ibadan, UI, on Saturday released the cut-off marks of all courses for 2019/2020 admission with Medicine and Surgery maintaining the highest merit cut-off point of 78.87 percent with the score for the Educationally Less Developed States, ELDS, standing at 78.37 percent.

Other departments close to Medicine and Surgery are Dentistry 73.12, ELDS 71.37; Pharmacy, 72.62, ELDS, 71.37; Medical Laboratory Science 70.12, ELDS, 69.12; Law 70.12, ELDS, 68.87; Nursing 70.5 and Physiotherapy 70.5, ELDS, 68.75.

Courses in the neighbourhood of 60s category are: Mechanical Engineering, 68.62, ELDS, 68.0; Electrical Engineering, 68.25, ELDS, 65.62; Communication and Language Arts, 66.0, ELDS, 64.12; English Language 65.5, ELDS, 64.37; Physiology 65.0, ELDS, 64.5; Linguistics 64.25, ELDS 61.62; Political Science, 64.12, ELDS, 62.25; Computer Science, 64.0, ELDS 63.62; Education and English, 63.87, ELDS, 62.75; Biochemistry, 63.62, ELDS, 61.87; Economics, 63.0, ELDS, 61.0; Industrial Chemistry, 62.25, Civil Engineering, 62.25; Theatre Arts, 61.87, ELDS, 60.0; Petroleum Engineering, 61.87, ELDS, 60.75; Human Nutrition, 61.87, ELDS, 60.62; Education and Communication & Language Arts, 61.75, ELDS, 61.62; Sociology, 60.87, ELDS, 60.0,;Microbiology, 60.37, ELDS, 59.12; Environmental Health Science, 60.25; French, 60.0, ELDS, 58.87 and Psychology 60.5, ELDS, 58.5.

In the neighbourhood of 50s are: Education and Geography, 59.12; Architecture, 58.62; Arabic Language 58.12; Chemistry 58.12, ELDS, 56.62; Philosophy 57.87; Islamic Studies 57.12; Veterinary Medicine, 57.12, ELDS, 56.12; Industrial Production Engineering, 57.5; Music, 57.0, Education and Biology, 57.0; Library, Archival and Information Science, 57.0, ELDS, 53.62; Guidance & Counselling, 56.37, ELDS, 54.25; Classical Studies 56.12, ELDS, 54.0; History 56.12l Education and Political Science, 56.0; Agricultural Economics, 55.25, ELDS, 53.12; German 55.5, Russian 55.0, Education and Physics 54.87, Animal Science 54.75, Education and Arabic Language 54.0, Education and Islamic Studies 54.625, Wildlife and Ecotourism Management 54.62, ELDS, 51.87, and Education and Religious Studies 54.37.

Others are Agronomy 53.12, Education Mathematics 53.25, Education and Chemistry 53.12, Religious Studies 52.87, Mathematics 52.87, Geography 52.75, Agricultural Extension and Rural Development 52.62 , Ecotourism and Aquaculture 52.62, Education and History 52.37, Education and French 52.25, Geology 52.12, Educational Management 52.0, Archaeology 52.0, Agriculture 51.75, ELDS, 51.62, Physics 51.75, Wood Products Engineering 51.75, Agricultural and Environmental Engineering 51.75, Health Education 51.62, ELDS, 50.0, Early Childhood Education 51.25, Adult Education 51.37, ELDS, 51.12, Human Kinetics 51.12, Education and Economics 51.12, Education, Yoruba 51.5, Geography 51.0, Yoruba 51.5, Special Education 51.5, Zoology 50.75, Statistics 50.62, Anthropology 50.37, Botany 50.37, Food Technology 50.12, Anthropology 50.5, Archaeology 50.0, Forest Products 50.0, and Social and Environmental Forestry 50.0.

According to a statement from the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayina, the Faculty Admissions Committee, on behalf of the Senate of the University of Ibadan, met from Wednesday 18th through to Friday 20th September 2019 and agreed to the respective cut-off marks.

He said that the institution has decided to publicly disclose it in the spirit of openness and transparency for which the institution is reputed, wishing all the admission seekers good luck as they seek to join the citadel of learning.