Aron Eisenberg, Star Trek Deep Space Nine actor has died at the age of 50, his wife Malissa Longo has announced.

Aron played Nog, a Ferengi, on the Star Trek spin off between 1993 and 1999.

Malissa who said she and the actor married last December posted a long tribute on Facebook, saying:

“It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, Aron Eisenberg, passed away earlier today.

He was an intelligent, humble, funny, emphatic soul. He sought to live his life with integrity and truth.

He was so driven to put the best he had into whatever work was put before him.

He lived his life with such vigour and passion.

He was like a breath of fresh air, because I knew I would always hear the truth from him. Even if I didn’t want to hear it and even if the truth was inconvenient.

He made me (and still makes me) want to be the best human I can possibly be, because he always strove to be the best human he could be.

His resilience and willingness to learn was and is an inspiration.

We didn’t officially announce that we had eloped on December 28th, 2018. We were hoping to have a big shindig in celebration of our nuptials, but had to wait to save up the money.

While, our marriage, on paper, was a short one. Our hearts had been married for far longer.

I will be forever thankful for the time we had to love each other.

Five years felt like a lifetime, in the best possible ways.

There will never be another light like Aron’s. The beauty that he was and the legacy he leaves behind is beyond words. I love him dearly and will miss him eternally.

At the moment I’m not sure how to do life without him…

He is and always will be My California.”