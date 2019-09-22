Ole Gunnar Solskjaer team was analysed by his predecessor and two Manchester United legends after they were humiliated by West Ham.

Goals from Andriy Yarmalenko and Aaron Cresswell left the Reds boss under pressure with his side now winless on the road in the Premier League since February.

Jose Mourinho, whose United team lost at the London Stadium 12 months ago, said: “We were bad last season but I don’t see any improvements this season, even with three new players.

“I’m not surprised by the result and I don’t think Ole can take any positives from the game.”

Solsjkaer said: “He’s got his right to his own opinion. Of course we lost here last year – its always a difficult ground to go to and we hoped to do better than we did.

“We hoped for better. But the key moments they grasped and we didn’t. They had two fantastic finishes from two left feet, we just didn’t take the chances when we had them.”

Reacting to the united poor performance, Roy Keane said: “I don’t know where to start. I knew they weren’t in a great place but I am shocked and saddened by how bad they are.

“You can lose a game of football but everything about United was lacklustre. No quality. A lack of desire. A lack of leaders. A lack of characters. It’s a long way back from united and its scary just how far they have fallen.”

Gary Neville told Sky Sports: “Man United look depleted and defeated. The squad is depleted and the away stand towards the end was depleted. I can’t blame them.

“The coaches that have come in have been given money over last seven, eight years but they’ve been let go when they need another year.

“Ole needs another three or four windows to get this squad up to the standard and a couple £100m to do so. You can bring through young players but you need that spine.”