Liverpool hold on to pick up a huge victory at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on Sunday evening.

In what was a hard-fought contest, the Reds went 2-0 up in the first half through goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino.

The Blues, meanwhile, had a Cesar Azpilicueta effort ruled out through a VAR decision.

N’Golo Kante did get one back for Chelsea in the second period, but the visitors clinched the victory.