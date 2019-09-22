Ahead of the governorship election in Kogi state on 16 November, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has been hit by defections of some of their members to the All Progressives Congress.

The Speaker of Kogi State House Assembly, Hon. Mathew Kolawole, has formally received some of the defecting members of PDP and other parties.

Kolawole received the new members, who were mostly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after leading a road procession of APC members from Kabba to Okebukun on Sunday.

He commended the defectors for their decision to team up with the APC ‘at this critical period’, saying that another batch of about 1,000 PDP members was expected to join APC in the next one week.

“Today, we have over 500 people defecting in just one ward which is Okebukun. Yesterday, more than 500 defected from PDP to APC in Odo-Ape ward.

“Now, I have just been invited to welcome another set of defectors in Ole-Okofin ward. Before the week runs out, in my own ward, I am moving no fewer than 1,000 PDP members to APC. As far as I’m concerned, we are comfortable.

The defectors from Okebukun were led by Mr Nathaniel Taiwo, a former chairman of Kabba-Bunu Local Council and former member of the state House of Assembly.

Kolawole, who explained that the procession was to showcase APC in area, canvassed support for Gov. Yahaya Bello, the APC candidate in the Nov. 16 governorship election.

He said that the chances of the governor in the local government and Kogi West Senatorial district as a whole in the election were very bright.

“As at today, I can tell you by the grace of God, that there is no going back on 100 percent vote delivery to APC in Kogi West.

“The constituency has no choice than to give total support and loyalty to the governor who has shown unprecedented love for the people. We have every reason to support him and the APC.