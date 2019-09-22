One person has been stabbed to death, three vehicles burnt and eight suspects arrested in a mayhem that engulfed Itire area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The mayhem was said to have been ignited following a clash between two cult groups-Eiye and Aiye Confraternity at a drinking joint in an hotel in the area.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, the police received a distress call on Saturday at about 10:20pm of a fire outbreak at Chukuma Hotel by Babashola Street Itire.

He said a combined team of policemen and firefighters was mobilized to the scene and that the fire was eventually put off.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was set by some cult groups, Eiye and Aiye Confraternity, that clashed at a drinking joint in the hotel. Trouble started at about 22:00 hours when a hot argument ensued between members of two rival gangs in the joint.

“The son of the owner of the hotel, who is now at large was said to have stabbed a member of a rival gang identified as Aliu Lamidi ‘m’ 29 years old of Aboredhade Street, on the neck. The victim was rushed to hospital where he eventually died.

“Three vehicles that were parked by the road side also burned. Eight suspects were arrested in connection with the incident. Security is beefed up in the affected area. Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to Court,” he said.