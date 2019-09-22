In an unmistakable move to send message to America, the Iranian Armed Forces unveiled for the first time various types of missiles, fighter jets, equipment and air defense systems developed by the country’s experts, in nationwide military parades on Sunday.

Different units of the Islamic Republic Army, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Law Enforcement Police and Basij (volunteer) forces held parades in Tehran and other cities across the country, the Fars News reported.

The parades mark the start of the Sacred Defense Week, commemorating Iranians’ sacrifices during the eight years of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran in 1980s.

In Tehran, the ceremony took place at the mausoleum of the Founder of the Islamic Republic, the Late Imam Khomeini, South of the capital.

Different units of Iran’s military forces marched in uniform before top Army and IRGC commanders in a show of military might and defensive power.

Senior military and government officials, including Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri and President Hassan Rouhani, as well as foreign diplomats, military attaches and reporters participated in the ceremony in Tehran.

During the parades in Tehran, the home-made version of the sophisticated Russian S-300 missile defense system, dubbed as Bavar (Belief) 373 with the capability to confront threats in high-altitude, distant areas, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones was displayed.

Also, the Iranian Armed Forces showcased the home-made state-of-the-art missile defense system named ‘Khordad 15’ which is equipped with passive phased array radar system for detecting fighter jets, stealth targets and cruise missiles.

The system can trace targets, including fighter jets and enemy drones, 150km away and intercept them at a range of 120km.It can also trace stealth targets in areas 85km in distance, and destroy them at a distance of 45km.

The missile defense system can trace, engage, and destroy 6 targets simultaneously, enjoys high mobility and can be prepared for operation in less than 5 minutes.

The latest version of the warhead used in the long-range ballistic missile of Khordad 15 defense system was displayed in the parades. The missile can carry several warheads up to 1,800kg and has a range of 2,000km.

Also, the IRGC Aerospace Force displayed 18 home-made ballistic missiles, including Qadr, Emad, Sejjil, Khorramshahr and Qiam during the parades.

The Iranian Armed Forces also unveiled a newly-developed home-made mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle for the first time in the nationwide parades.

Also, a new artillery system named ‘Ha’el (Barrier)’ was for the first unveiled during the Sunday parades which is equipped with a passive radar system and can intercept the targets in a stealth mode.

The artillery system is mobile and has been designed to confront low-altitude targets, including cruise missiles, aggressor drones or little flying objects.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and other commanders of the IRGC, Army and Basij forces participated in a similar ceremony in the Southern province of Hormozgan and the territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

Foreign delegates as well as military and civilian officials were present in the ceremony.

Different surface and subsurface vessels, air force and naval units of the Army and the IRGC participated in the parades in the Persian Gulf.

The Iranian Army and the IRGC also held joint aerial parades in Hormozgan province on Sunday.

The joint parades were staged with participation of the Air Force’s F-4 and Mirage fighter jets and helicopters, the IRGC’s Sukhoi-22 fighters, the Navy’s Tucano, Yak 12 fighter jets and S.H. and 212 helicopters as well as the Navy’s various surface and subsurface units.

Lieutenant Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi had said on Thursday that different heavy bomber fighters, light cargo planes, helicopters and patrolling and reconnaissance aircraft of the Air Force, the Navy and the IRGC Aerospace Force would participate in the parade.

General Vahedi said that the parades would send a message of peace and friendship to the friendly and neighbouring states.

He underlined the necessity for the establishment of security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz by the regional states, and said, “The presence of foreigners in the region will inflict unrepairable damage on the security structure of this international waterway.”

Reported by Fars News