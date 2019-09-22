Pastor Ken Akinmade of Christ Church, London, UK, says that there is a concerted effort by some people in power to bring down Vice President Yemi Osinbajo but that their plans will fail.

On Sunday, he said some of the people who are working frantically to drag the name and integrity of the Vice President in the mud are even members of his own party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Pastor Akinmade explained that they are deploying resources from within and without to fight the Vice President, stressing that, Nigerians must pray for the well being of the number two man.

He said in a vision, he saw some politicians gathering and in their midst were some journalists too. They were planning how they will disgrace the Vice President and ridicule him in the eyes on Nigerians using fake news.

“The Bible is very clear. Gather they shall gather, but if their gathering is not of the Lord Almighty it will be destroyed and scattered. I enjoin all Nigerians to pray for the Vice President,” he said.

Pastor Akinmade said the story of the Vice President is not different from those of Mordecai and Daniel in the Bible who evil people schemed against but eventually fell for their own plot.

He urged Nigerians to be wary of any negative report or stories that are in the media about the Vice President. “In the vision, I heard a voice saying where is their proof, where is their evidence, where is their proof.”

“It was then I realized that there was no proof or evidence against him, it was then I saw that they had only gathered against God’s chosen to do him evil and in that instance I began to pray in the spirit.”

He warned the Vice President to be careful of those around him and those who are his friends, especially politically and spiritually. He also warned him to be careful of some people from the Southwest.

“His biggest enemies are those from the South, mainly the Southwest. Those who he might think are his brothers and sisters are among those who have gang up against him. They have seen his glory and they are trying everything humanly possible but they forget that man is not God.

He urged Nigerians to pray for the Vice President, noting that the will of God cannot be truncated at all. “I do not know the Vice President personally but this is what I have to say to him, Sir, be very prayerful. You are a sheep in the midst of wolves,” he said.