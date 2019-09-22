Housemate, Mercy Eke was the centre of attention at the 12th Saturday night party in the ongoing BBNaija season four.The fashionista rocked a knee-length peach bodycon dress with a thigh high slit, that got rave reviews from fans.

While fans applauded her style for the party, Mercy also earned praised for her dance steps during the party.

Apart from Mercy, other housemates seemed to have loosened up at the party, especially Diane who forgot her sadness over the strike she got on Friday.

The party also went on for an extra 30 minutes after the usual 11pm closed time as the housemates and DJ were having so much fun.

Frodd was noticeably lonely, dancing by himself, as he has been seeing doing since his interests, Venita and Esther were evicted.

For the better part of the party, Cindy, Mercy, and Tacha were seen dancing barefoot as has been the routine dance mode for the last few weeks.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the party with most of them hailing Mercy’s fashion.

@Olasinde_stella tweeted, “Housemates are looking dope tonight especially my classy Mercy. #BBNaija”

@Anna said, “Wow Mercy’s dress is dope, thank you @hypeandsteamng”

@Ebbybaby said, “Mercy came and snatched off our wigs with that dress.”

@Andizo said, “Mercy’s dress is the best tonight.”