Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s late free-kick handed 10-man Arsenal a 3-2 Premier League win over Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The goal saved the Gunners another disappointment after squandering a two goal lead last week at Warford.

Arsenal moved up to fourth place on 11 points while Aston Villa remained in 18th place on four.

John McGinn scored for Villa after 20 minutes.

Then disaster struck when Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off for the hosts shortly before the break, but Nicolas Pepe’s first goal for the club – from the penalty spot – pulled them level after 59 minutes.

Parity lasted for only a minute as Wesley’s close-range finish restored Villa’s lead, but Calum Chambers and Aubameyang struck in the final 10 minutes to move Unai Emery’s side up to fourth in the Premier League.

Guendouzi thumped a long-range effort against the post before Chambers pulled Arsenal level for a second time in the 81st minute with a close-range finish.

That was followed three minutes later by Aubameyang’s dramatic winner, the striker superbly whipping into Tom Heaton’s left-hand corner from 20 yards to relieve the pressure on Emery.