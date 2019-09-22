The Adamawa All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged the State Independent Electoral Commission to ensure that the November local government poll in the state is free and fair.

Dr Umar Duhu a member of the state’s Steering Committee of the party disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yola.

He said, though the party had confidence that there would be rule of law during the forthcoming local government election in the state, they would not sit by and watch a subversion of due process in terms of electioneering and eventual announcement of results.

”we will ensure that the election is free and fair and whoever wins must be declared,” Duhu said.

On the reconciliation of aggrieved party members in the state, he said the reconciliation was real and it would be sustained.

He said the three key players in the reconciliation such as the former governor of the state Umaru Bindow, Malam Nuhu Ribadu and Dr Halilu Modi recently met in Abuja and publicly announced that they had forgiven one another and were ready to work together for the interest of the APC at the state and national levels.