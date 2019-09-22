Seventy-two graduates of the Federal University, Otuoke, in Bayelsa bagged first class degrees, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Seth Accra Jaja, said on Saturday at the maiden convocation ceremony of the university.

He said that 462 other students graduated with the second class upper division, adding that a total of 1121 students graduated in other divisions.

While congratulating the graduates, Prof. Jaja urged them to be innovative.

The VC urged them to endeavour to pursue various entrepreneurial opportunities to be self-employed.

Jaja commended the Federal Government for its efforts in delivering quality tertiary education to the teeming youths of the country.

He said the National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved additional 16 programmes of the institution, thereby bringing the programmes offered by the school to 28.

The best graduating student, Mr Stephen Chukwunonso, said with hard work one can be the best in whatever one does.

He urged other students to be focused, disciplined and committed, adding that reading at night will always help you to understand when you read.