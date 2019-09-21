Hundreds of members of the “Yellow Vest” protest movement demonstrated in Paris on Saturday, leading to the arrest of at least 90 people in the French capital, police said.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters near the Champs-Elysees, according to the television station BFMTV. Demostrations are not allowed on the famous Parisian boulevard.

Police in the French capital remained on alert Saturday as demonstrations were also planned over climate change and government pension reforms.

More than 7,000 police officers were on hand.

Members of the Yellow Vest movement have been protesting against social inequality and centrist President Emmanuel Macron’s economic reform policies since last November.

But the decentralised movement has spiraled into a myriad of other issues, with some demonstrators no longer wearing the yellow vests that gave the movement its name, dpa reported.