Lagos State Government has called for an improved sanitary attitude among Lagosians, just as it restated the need for citizens’ involvement in achieving environmental sustainability.

The call was made by the General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, who averred that the state government recognised the place of its residents in the implementation of its various environmental policies.

Fasewe, while speaking at an event marking the 2019 World Clean-Up Day in Lagos underscored the need to connect citizens to the appropriate mechanism in waste management, adding that a polluted society negatively affected the socio-economic structure of the entire residents.

“It is disturbing to know that part of the waste generated in the State still end up on the streets and drainage channels causing flooding and other human-made disasters capable of reducing the quality of life and negatively impact the economy,” she reiterated.

The LASEPA boss confirmed that the clean-up initiative with the support of Green HubAfrica which took place on Saturday, at Sura Shopping Complex and Kid’s Beach Garden, Elegushi, Ikate, was used to celebrate the International Coastal Clean-up Day, World Clean-up Day and Zero Emissions Day.

Speaking further, the General Manager noted that the collaboration between the State Government and GreenHubAfrica was in recognition of the crucial need for a change in the mind-set of the people on proper waste disposal etiquette.

Fasawe pointed out that the Lagos State Government had begun putting efforts in motion, to tackle the dire issues of environmental pollution with the recently launched Blue Box Programme aimed at encouraging the separation of recyclable materials from the general waste at the point of generation.

Explaining the rationale behind the Clean-Up exercise carried out alongside some school children, Fasawe added that it was imperative to get the younger ones involved in the crusade for a better environment, stressing that it was her hope that in some years’ time, the narrative would have changed.

“In everything we do, we make use of water in one way or the other and the final destination for waste water is our lagoon or beaches and as such we cannot do without paying adequate attention to them. So as we clean our surroundings every day, we should also clean the waterways. We should always remember that the more we waste water, the higher the effect on us all. It is our collective responsibility to salvage our environment from degradation,” Fasawe pleaded.

She also disclosed that the state government had tasked the Ministry of The Environment and Water Resources as well as the Ministry of Education to come up with an inclusive curriculum that would incorporate teaching on environmental protection at the elementary levels across the State.

According to the CEO, GreenHubAfrica, Henry Bassey, the partnering organisation with the State Government in the clean-up campaign was design to raise awareness on the aftermath of abusing and neglecting the environment, as well as helping communities to live a fulfilling life.

He added that the Lagos State Government, being its progressive partner in the eco-friendly future aspiration had been relentlessly executing several environmental friendly initiatives like, Tree Planting, Recycling and Green Energy program.

“As Green HubAfrica dives deeper into the Nigeria’s need for progression in sustainable development, the media platform has partnered with the environmental regulatory body for Lagos State, LASEPA to commence positive steps in the nations’ attitude towards environmental sustainability’’ says Green HubAfrica.”

Also, speaking at the Clean-Up exercise, the Managing Director of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Sulaiman expressed the hope that Lagosians would take ownership of their environment and make regular cleaning exercise a lifestyle.

He also advocated waste sorting from the point of generation, saying that if wastes were managed properly, the process of evacuating such waste was always easier.