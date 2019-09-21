Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has reacted to the arrest of a suspected Port Harcourt serial killer, Gracious David West, 26, who confessed to have killed seven women.

Addressing journalists at the Government House, Port Harcourt after an emergency meeting of the Rivers State Security Council on Friday, Wike said that the meeting was impressed by the successes recorded by the Police in the last few days, especially the arrest of three suspects.

Spleaking on behalf of Wike, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, said that the meeting commended the painstaking efforts of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, which had led to improved security across the state.

“The Rivers State Government has absolute confidence in the ability of the Police and other security agencies to tackle the challenge posed by these killers who target young women,” Danagogo said.

He said that given the confession by the prime suspect of the killings, he has operated successfully in Lagos and Imo States and evaded arrest, but was apprehended in Rivers State because of the alertness of the Police in the state.

“The Police and other security agencies in Rivers State are on top of their game because of the support that they receive from the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Governor Wike.

“These successes show that the support given to security outfits like the Operation Sting and other covet security initiatives is yielding positive results”, he said.

Danagogo urged members of the public to remain vigilant and support the security agencies with credible information to fish out other accomplices of the suspected criminals.

He said that the Rivers State Security Council advised young women and other residents not to let down their guards despite the arrest of the prime suspect.

He informed that the Rivers State Governor directed all the security agencies to step up security alertness across the state, assuring that the administration will continue to provide logistical and financial support for all operations to protect Rivers people.