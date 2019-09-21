The management of the University of Lagos has denied approving the invitation of a chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, to an event on the university campus.

On a banner that surfaced online, MC Oluomo was invited as a special guest to a colloquium on ‘Transport Efficiency: Employing Lagos Terrain Alternatives’, organised by the National Association of Geography Students on September 17.

But Nigerians on social media protested the NURTW chieftain’s invitation, complaining that the leader of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, was earlier banned from visiting UNILAG and addressing students before his detention.

In a statement on Friday morning, UNILAG’s Head of Communication Unit, Mrs Taiwo Oloyede, said MC Oluomo was not in the approved banner for the event.

The statement reads: “The management of the UNILAG hereby notifies parents, guardians and other stakeholders of the university that it is aware of the event to which MC Oluomo was allegedly invited.

“Although, MC Oluomo was one of those to be invited, which informed the draft banner with his picture currently trending on social media, the approved banner did not have Akinsanya as an invited guest, neither did he attend the event.”