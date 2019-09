Fast rising singer, Myoa comes through with the release of her latest musical video entitled “Starpower.”. In regards to the video, Myoa says:

The song talks about when I sing, I feel free, and empowered to shine and have great ability to make others feel good.

I hope others will watch this and feel the Starpower inside of them and shine bright!

Her “Beautiful Journey” is Myoa’s debut album, setting a precedent for her future projects.