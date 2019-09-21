The Commissioner for Information in Delta, Mr Charles Aniagwu, says the Warri-Sapele/Benin Highway, which was closed to traffic while undergoing reconstruction, has been re-opened.

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba on Saturday, Aniagwu stated that the road was officially opened to traffic on Friday at Okuovu in Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the state government had fulfilled the promise made to commuters to re-open the road before Saturday.

He commended the contractor, Obakpor J.U. Construction, for its commitment and sacrifice in ensuring timely completion of the road.

“As earlier promised, the Okowa-led administration has continued to show concern for the pains road users go through on account of the deplorable condition of the road.

“It is to the glory of God that we announce the re-opening of the road on Friday Sept. 20, as against the Saturday we earlier promised.

“This is in fulfillment of our avowed commitment to alleviate the sufferings of road users, who have been stuck there for almost two weeks.

“I must commend the contractors for their resilience and sacrifice to deliver on target.

“The state government commends her citizens and other road users for their patience and cooperation for the period the road was closed,” the commissioner said.

He further stated that the project would commence on the other side of the road, now that the completed section had been opened to traffic.