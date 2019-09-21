By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Tattoos are personal to people and are usually a permanent work of art done on the skin. It is also a type of wound sustained when a tattoo gun is used with a fast-moving needle to inject ink deep into the skin.

After contemplating so much on what design you want, you finally agree on the tattoo design you want on your body and was patient enough to go through the extreme pain of getting it, then, you should do everything you can to preserve the beauty of this piece of artwork on your skin.

Tattoo aftercare can be confusing, especially if it is a person’s first tattoo. Just as proper care ensures that a painting can hang in a gallery undamaged for years, tattoo aftercare is an important part of preserving a tattoo.

This guide is sure to provide detailed instructions on how to care for your tattoo(s) and tips for keeping your tattooed skin looking young and healthy.

1. Shave well: Regular shaving and waxing of hair will help in making your tattoo pop. When hair grows extensively on the skin it serves as a means of covering up the tattoo and makes a sort of discolouration or confusion when seen from afar.

2. Avoid the Sun: Undue exposure to the sun can affect your tattoo as the ultraviolet rays from the sun could make the ink on your tattoo lose its colour or even make your skin stretch, which will totally mess up your tattoo.

3. Daily Moisturizing: Keep your tattoo moisturized by applying lotion every day. This will ensure that your skin stays hydrated, more elastic and prevent the effects of ageing. Your tattoo(s) will look more vibrant when your skin isn’t dried out and ashy.

4. Stay Hydrated: Drinking adequate water plays a major role in making tattoos and skin to pop in general. Therefore, constant drinking of water helps in cleansing and flushing out impurities from the skin which could affect the colour of your tattoo especially, if it has bright colours.

5. Avoid Excess Weight gain or loss and Extraneous Exercises: Extraneous exercises cause the skin to stretch, and because the tattoo has become a part of the skin, it will affect the aesthetic of the tattoo making it look very ugly and appalling. Also, excess weight gain or loss could stretch out or distort the tattoo.

Although it’s inevitable for tattoos to fade naturally, you can get much more time out of the original pass if you’re dedicated to taking care of your skin.