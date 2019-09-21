2017 Big Brother Naija former housemate Tokunbo Idowu, popular as Tboss has lost her father, Engr Vincent Idowu, who passed on yesterday, September 20.

TBoss’ brother, Christopher Stoica, announced the passing of their dad on his Instagram page. Posting the photo above of their dad, Christopher wrote:

To say that I’m devastated is an understatement. Rest in peace Dad! We didn’t always agree but I always understood you.

TBoss also reacted to the demise of her estranged dad on her Insta Stories.

She wrote:

We wasted so much time being angry.

So many years

And for what exactly

Absolutely nothing

See many words left unspoken forever.